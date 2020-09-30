Ամենապատիւ Տ. Նուրհան Արք. Մանուկեան նամակով դիմած է Իսրայէլի նախագահ

30 Սեպտեմբեր, 2020-ին, Սուրբ Աթոռոյս Գահակալ՝ Ամենապտիւ Տ. Նուրհան Արք. Մանուկեան ՊատրիարքՍրբազան Հայրը նամակով դիմած է Իսրայէլի նախագահ՝ վսեմաշուք Տիար Ռուվէն Ռիվլինի՝ կոչ ընելովդադրեցնել Իսրայէլի կողմէ Ատրպէյճանին զէնք մատակարարելը: Նամակին մէջ Պատրիարք Սրբազան կընշէ թէ ատրպէյճանական բանակը թիրախաւորած է Լեռնային Ղարաբաղի խաղաղ բնակչութեանը:

«Արտրպէյճանական յարձակողական գործողութիւններու հետեւանքով խաղաղ բնակչութեան եւզինծառայողներու մէջ արձանագրուած են հարիւրաւոր զոհեր եւ վիրաւորեալներ:

Պարոն նախագահ, ցաւալի է իսրայէլական մամուլէն իմանալ, որ ռազմական ինքնաթիռները, որոնքկ’օգտագործուին Ատրպէյճանի կողմէ, կը մատակարարէ Իսրայէլ:

Իսրայէլէն ուղարկուող սպառազինութիւնը, անօդաչու թռչող սարքերն ու հրետանին կ’օգտագործուինԼեռնային Ղարաբաղի խաղաղ բնակչութեան դէմ:

Նման գործելաոճը կը նշանակէ, թէ Իսրայէլ, որուն աւելի շատ խաղաղութիւն անհրաժեշտ է, խաղաղաստեղծ դիրքորոշում որդեգրելու փոխարէն, կ’օգնէ Ատրպէյճանին վերակենդանացնելու իրթշնամանքը Հայերու դէմ:

Սոյն նամակով կը դիմենք Ձերդ գերազանցութեան՝ հայցելով միջնորդել Ձեր կառավարութեան՝դադարեցնել Ատրպէյճանին զէնք մատակարարելը:

Դուք խաղաղասէր անձ մըն էք, եւ մին՝ ով քաջածանօթ է Հոլոքոստի եւ ջարդերու հետեւանքով իրժողովուրդի տառապանքներուն, հետեւաբար, կ’ապաւինինք Ձեր խղճին եւ դատողութեան՝ ընելուհնարաւոր ամէն բան, որպէսզի Իսրայէլը դադրեցնէ յարձակող թշնամի Ատրպէյճանին ցուցաբերուողաջակցութիւնը»,- ըսած է Նուրհան Պատրիարք իր նամակին մէջ:

Նամակին բնօրինակը ստորեւ.

His Excellency Mr. Reuven Rivlin

President of State of Israel

Jerusalem

Your Excellency,

Since September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani army has been attacking the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian enclave in the Caucuses region. A heavy and destructive war is being waged along the entire border line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces. Due to Azerbaijani aggressive activities, there have been reported hundreds of deaths and wounded civilians and soldiers.

Mr. President, it is sad and painful to be informed by the Israeli news media that the war planes being used by Azerbaijan are being supplied by Israel. The weapons, drones and artilleries sent from Israel are being used against peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh causing deaths and injuries. Such an effort implies that Israel, who needs more peace, is siding with Azerbaijan to revive its war and animosity against Armenians, instead of playing a peace-seeking role.

By this letter we appeal to Your Excellency, to interfere with your government to stop supplying weapons to Azerbaijan. You are a person with a peace-loving character, and someone who knows well the sufferings of your people through Holocaust and pogroms, therefore, we rely on your conscience and judgment to do your best to stop Israel supporting an aggressor enemy, Azerbaijan, to harm the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

We always pray for your health, wishing a prosperous career, and we are hopeful that with your mediation our request will have a positive result.

Archbishop Nourhan Manougian

Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem