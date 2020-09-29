US Senator Andreas Borgeas: Despicable Azeri attacks on Armenian people must be strongly condemned

US Senator Andreas Borgeas has tweeted the following:

“The despicable Azeri attacks on the Armenian people are reprehensible and must be strongly condemned by the international community.

I call on Congress and the President to take punitive actions against Azerbaijan and Turkey in order to end the assault on the Armenian people and Artsakh from Turkish and Azeri military aggression. These acts are deeply rooted in an ideology existing over the past century since the Armenian Genocide.”

https://news.am/eng/news/604916.html