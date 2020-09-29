PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with Russian President Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Pashinyan presented details of the developments of the Azerbaijani military aggression. The Russian President expressed deep concern over the ongoing military operations and highlighted respecting the ceasefire regime and taking steps for de-escalation.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1029511/