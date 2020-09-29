Karabakh State Minister: Risks of food crisis are ruled out

State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Grigory Martirosyan today told reporters that the risks of a food crisis in Karabakh are ruled out and that there will be enough food for several weeks and up to several months, depending on the type of food.

Martirosyan added that he had set up an operative group right after Artsakh declared martial law and called on those wishing to provide material assistance to do that through the operative group since this is important from the perspective of special assessment of needs.

https://news.am/eng/news/604994.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=396f97f382c5087dc8ec565cdb72f7640464670b-1601444897-0-AX_OwYZIa9-cA_Bg0gaYENsbugxxx5AM3elzus2xKtd3TzaTfcwv4jhOUSUx70APFisq06nGt0F_hmHoJrHp6itXWjrUM2IO4j1aZ59Gh0N8JTIcvl28S8CKikhix0iHKZVus7oo_bG5tMsG5oqkS3CW8LlT4txjxQJrlGjWEMHXW2ILPLcWHSkmXw2pZ8ClE7ADpUGpEtgG-YqO9EJAVPxL73JXbh0ECe_6JjvYbOtfR1NpDfvq5nFh1a0d_1HUqiarTQyN0O5CBrIiC0H719ApdvexaqGzH9btNARBWR8t