Artsakh Army Releases Names of Our 84 Fallen Soldiers

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has been intermittently releasing the names of the men and women of the Artsakh Armed Forces who lost their lives during Azerbaijan’s attack along the entire border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Below is the list of 80 servicemen and women who died on Sunday.

Arzumanyan Hasmik Smbatovna, born in 1985

Vardanyan Lernik Aregovich, born in 1978

Minasyan Georgy Levaevich, born in 1979

Khachatryan Hovik Levaevich, born in 1990

Mnatsakanyan Ashot Kolyaevich, born in 1979

Harutyunyan Agsen Andranikovich, born in 1997

Mardiyan Arsen Garikovich, born in 1999

Galstyan Ruben Mnatsakanovich, born in 2000

Torosyan David Mkhitarovich, born in 2001

Filiposyan Taron Hrayrovich, born in 2000

Mayis Makarovich Grigoryan, born in 2001

Khlgatyan Garnik Edgarovich, born in 2001

Sahakyan Eric Smbatovich, born in 2001

Margaryan Karen Vahramovich, born in 2000

Ohanyan David Edwardovich, born in 2000

Sasun Grenik Nersisyan, born in 2002

Khoren Yura Khachatryan, born in 1983

Armen Nikolay Grigoryan, born in 1984

Yuri Hayk Aghasaryan, born in 2001

Garik Aram Achemyan, born in 2002

Gevorg Marzpet Galoyan, born in 2001

Gurgen Vardan Abrahamyan, born in 2001

Gor Hrant Yaravyan, born in 2002

Hovhannes Onik Apozyan, born in 2000

Aren Karen Hovhannisyan, born in 2002

Haykaz Ashot Beglaryan, born in 2000

Eric Roma Gabrielyan, born in 1979

Gurgen Eduard Hayrapetyan, born in 1988

Arthur Slavik Movsisyan, born in 1981

Vazgen Loni Mikhaelyan, born in 1998

Tigran Suren Aghbalyan, born in 2001

Karen Azat Gorgyan, born in 2000

Vahe Sasha Gasparyan, born in 2000

Sargis Armeni Sargsyan, born in 2002

Harutyun Artashes Ghazaryan, born in 2000

Aram Artashes Simonyan, born in 2001

Narek Volodya Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Aghasi Hakob Gorgyan, born in 2000

David Karen Badalyan, born in 2001

Hayk Avetik Grigoryan, born in 2001

Alex Grima Martirosyan, born in 2001

Georgi Kamo Babayan, born in 2001

Shant Sargis Tovmasyan, born in 2000

Henrik Gurgen Hakobyan, born in 2002

Arman Arthur Khachatryan, born in 2001

Narek Arayik Sargsyan, born in 2001

Artashes Rubik Gharibyan, born in 1999

Mher Ashot Hovakimyan, born in 2000

Nikolay Mikael Haykyan, born in 1972

Arman Lernik Poghosyan, born in 1992

Aghasi Vrezh Mikaelyan, born in 1992

Smbat Hmayak Mazmanyan, born in 1998

Harutyun Karapet Keshishyan, born in 1986

Samvel Gagik Marukyan, born in 1998

Vahe Haykaz Mirzoyan, born in 2000

Hovhannes Oleg Eliseev, born in 2001

Aram Samvel Grigoryan, born in 2000

Ashot Armen Ghaltakhchyan, born in 2001

Yuri Karen Hovsepyan, born in 2000

Ashot Meyva Avanesyan, born in 2000

Samvel Sargis Amiryan, born in 1996

Vanush Vahram Harutyunyan, born 2000

Eric Tigran Hovsepyan, born 2002

Narek Samvel Sargsyan, born in 2001

Zhora Karen Gorgyan, born in 2001

Arsen Sargsis Sargsyan, born in 2001

Khachatryan Arman Armeni, born 2001

Samvel Norayr Harutyunyan, born in 2000

Vahagn Vardan Takhmazyan, born in 2001

Hovhannes Zohrab Chobanyan, born in 2002

Tigran Meruzhan Hakobyan, born in 2000

Grigor Rashid Manucharyan, born in 2002

Tigran Manvel Zoroyan, born in 2002

Eric Arthur Khachatryan, born in 2002

Hakob Benik Zargaryan, born in 2002

Sosik Garik Ghazaryan, born in 2002

Ashot Avetik Karamyan, born in 2002

Irina Lavrent Musayelyan, born in 1979

Avag Grisha Melikyan, born in 1978

Andranik Gevorg Movsisyan, born 1987

Vahagn Ashot Sargsyan, born 1975

Dmitry Sergey Ispiryan, born 1987

Volunteer Robert Armen Petrosyan, born in 1992

Asbarez