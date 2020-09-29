Armenian Bar Association Calls on The International Community to Unequivocally Denounce Azeri Attacks on Civilians

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association and it’s Standing Committee—Armenian Rights Watch (ARWC) strongly condemn the Azerbaijani government for its continued attacks on the civilians of Artsakh, and it’s indiscriminate shelling of its capital city of Stepanakert and towns and villages today.

We call on the International Community to decry the War-Crimes being perpetrated by Azerbaijan and its targeting of the peaceful civilians of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

As we stand in solidarity with the people of Artsakh, we echo the Human Rights Defenders of the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia and join their respective calls for the worldwide international community and International Human Rights organizations to take all steps necessary by directing all of their efforts to bring about the cessation of this latest military aggression and violation of the peace and security of the civilian population of the Republic of Artsakh.

We hereby adopt and incorporate the respective reports of the two Ombudsmen/Human Rights Defenders:

Report of Human Rights Defender—Ombudsman Of Artsakh—Artak Beglaryan:

Azerbaijan’s large-scale attack aimed at Artsakh civilians have caused casualties.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched large-scale air and artillery strikes to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure, including capital Stepanakert. There are civilian casualties and destructions.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law. The Ombudsman calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh.

Report of Human Rights Defender—Ombudsman Of Armenia—Arman Tatoyan:

Early this morning Azerbaijan began launching indiscriminate military aggressive air and artillery attacks against the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) along the entire line of the border.

Numerous civilians reported that villages, towns and the capital of Stepanakert are targeted. This extremely worrying news was also officially reported by the Human Rights Defender and the Defense Army of Artsakh.

Large-scale violence and damages have been already caused to civilians. Life and health of Armenian children, women and the entire population of Nagorno Karabakh is under a very real threat.

We call on the worldwide international community and on International Human Rights organizations to take all steps and direct all of their efforts to prevent this military aggression and violation of the peace and security for the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian Rights Watch—ARWC

A Standing Committee of Armenian Bar Association

https://massispost.com/2020/09/armenian-bar-association-calls-on-the-international-community-to-unequivocally-denounce-azeri-attacks-on-civilians/