Armenian Assembly of America Statement on Azerbaijani Large-Scale Attack on Artsakh

The Armenian Assembly of America strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s egregious attack against Nagorno-Karabakh, which began early Sunday morning on September 27th with the shelling of the capital city, Stepanakert, as well as other civilian-populated areas.

Based on initial reporting from Nagorno-Karabakh’s Human Rights Ombudsman, Artak Beglaryan, there are civilian casualties.

The Assembly urges the international community to roundly condemn this latest affront. Further, Azerbaijan must be held accountable for its actions and the Assembly calls upon the United States government to cease any and all military assistance to this autocratic regime.

The Armenian Assembly stands in solidarity with the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Armenian Assembly of America