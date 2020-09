UN Security Council to hold emergency talks on Nagorno Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency talks Tuesday behind closed doors on Nagorno Karabakh, where fierce fighting has raged since the weekend, diplomats told AFP on Monday.

Germany and France requested the meeting, but other European council members – Belgium, Britain and Estonia – support the move, the sources said.

