Turkish Weapons Being Used, Says Artsakh President; Mercenaries Fighting for Azerbaijan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan during a press briefing Sunday said that Azerbaijani forces are actively using Turkish military equipment and weapons in their attacks on the entire border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Armenian government press sources are also citing Armenian intelligence and reporting that 4,000 mercenaries are fighting alongside Azerbaijani troops.

”Turkey is also fighting us. Turkish modern weapons and ammunitions are being used – UAVs and airplanes,” said President Harutyunyan. “I am not speaking about mercenaries or volunteers from other countries.”

Harutyunyan told journalists that Turkish F-16 jets and UAVs, stationed in Azerbaijan from last month’s joint drills, were used in Sunday’s operation against Artsakh.

“Artsakh is fighting relying only on the Defense Army of Artsakh and there can be volunteers only from Armenia,’’ added Harutyunyan said, emphasizing an earlier decision by Yerevan and Stepanakert to declare martial law and being mobilization of volunteers and forces.

According to intelligence data, nearly 4,000 mercenaries from Syria are taking part in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. According to verified information, 81 mercenaries were killed during combat operations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported Sunday that a group of Syrian fighters of Turkish-backed factions has arrived in Azerbaijan from Turkey. This batch arrived in Turkey a few days earlier from Afrin in north-western countryside of Aleppo.

The group’s sources have confirmed that there is another batch being prepared to be sent to Azerbaijan. These developments come as a part of Turkey’s policy of turning the Syrian fighters into mercenaries. Reportedly the mercenaries are paid $1,500 to $2,000 and are placed on Azerbaijan border positions.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community to act decisively and curtail Turkey’s involvement in the hostilities and the conflict.

The Artsakh Defense Army reported that Azerbaijani forces continue to suffer major losses of equipment and manpower.

In a press report, the Artsakh army reported that its forces have been able to down four helicopters; 27 drones, including ones used in combat operations; 33 tanks and infantry military armored vehicle; and two engineering vehicles.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan announced that Azerbaijan had about 200 casualties, during Sunday’s attacks on Artsakh.

Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation, with Baku claiming that its forces have attacked the Vartenis-Martakert highway. Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan categorically denied the claim calling it Azerbaijan’s continued policy of disseminating false information.

Asbarez