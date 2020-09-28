Trump says they are attentively monitoring situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. leadership is attentively monitoring the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and will try to stop the escalation, ARMENPRESS reports U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Sunday briefing.

”We are attentively monitoring. It just happened, I am informed about that. We have good relations in that region. We will see if we can stop it”, Trump said.

The Armenian side has destroyed 4 Azerbaijani helicopters, 36 tanks and infantry fighting vehicle, 27 UAVs and 2 military engineering vehicles. Azerbaijan has also suffered 200 human losses. In addition, the Defense Army units have captured 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles.

Armenia has reported 16 casualties so far.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

