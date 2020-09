Sen. Menendez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

US Senator Bob Menendez has strongly condemned the Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh.

“I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh, yet another act of aggression supported by Turkey,” Sen. Menendez said in a Twitter post.

“The Trump Administration should suspend security assistance to Azerbaijan and engage through the OSCE Minsk Group to bring about a ceasefire,” he added.

