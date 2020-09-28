Medvedev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can’t be resolved by force

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev Dmitry Medvedev has stated the following on his “VKontakte” page:

“The new coil of tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has led to bloodshed and human deaths once again. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can’t be resolved by force. The conflict needs to be settled by only political and diplomatic means. I have personally become convinced of this several times and when I was a mediator of the Russian Federation during the negotiations between the leaderships of both countries. Now all the sides need to calm down. First, they need to stop being inflamed with passion, refrain from using military rhetoric and suspend the military component of the conflict through combined efforts. If not, it will be impossible to avoid the devastating consequences for the region.

Today it is necessary to take advantage of all the opportunities to find paths to overcome the crisis, use the mechanism of the chairmanship within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group and the bilateral format, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia and Azerbaijan are Russia’s neighbors and our close partners.”

