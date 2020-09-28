Hayastan All-Armenia Fund launches global fundraising campaign in support of Artsakh

Hayastan All-Armenia fund declared on Sunday a pan-national fundraising campaign titled “We Are Our Borders: All for Artsakh.”

As the Fund said in a statement the global fundraising campaign is aimed at supporting ‘our heroic brothers and sisters standing strong in Artsakh.’

Donations can be made through the Fund’s website at www.himnadram.org or transferred to the dedicated Central Bank accounts, details of which can be found on the Fund’s website.

“We call on all Armenians around the world to support this crucial initiative!{ the Fund said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/28/Hayastan-All-Armenia/2369022?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=e6b112b9bc1424fe3367b79da1fb416075fdcb05-1601294504-0-AUQzRhO_hSrg3ki7hxB0u0SMniIKCROJLBmGVSzPZQUa1UB7rFcgPpJD5g06Yen_4sh532epzDSDzEX04_ulvwxl-pjLIbJVOt5x2D-n7_UbuLQSu1h1seekwhzASD6JpR2KSubeES74zW7Y3LU_WAH8XAnCIcyo2AmE71AFWfX_G2ayIKXB6ssehvUuE-EvEDIMt6WBoB0ESnul5B4Bsxu6dah7E3dKwX9kwHCHJDtviTA__SZoY7cxnVg5KPpoP9IrEjR1nKp1BY1blucltuHMBa5zvvqPBttOm89ZEsIjBlr1VOKr2iipePzyNxlL8w51IpoMgddz0Q09gmHKvSE