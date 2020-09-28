Group of Armenian reporters targeted by Azerbaijani drone in Artsakh

While working in the Artsakh town of Martuni, a group of reporters of Tert.am spotted an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which targeted them and began chasing the journalists, the media outlet said.

Today the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani troops had started shelling Martuni, the source added.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including capital Stepanakert. Several civilians, including a child, have been killed by Azerbaijani shelling.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/28/reporter-Azerbaijani-drone/2369454?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f0aa23c86cbefed554608fd365c040f7c64192ff-1601299313-0-AfxVwYuC_7x1-1LFUGPGT7Tt4bUP-qyKHHtLBkytA3bBoDFW0k34QX-7OS3c1-c-J7uVWf0oCuZ1nOxnO6-9fCq5leF7YAVHanRtSGK24ghIqv_4Zsv2fOmMctD9tb4t_IBXv4BX8LvOkH-_p9YWojmxnyyJaCXkUEeUmMUBNZP5ajy7fK73E8FfJhODxQ2CRpE7K1K7PqiXzglJgGyzaolA-QyglY02A_MEwkdmtuGOdKPm26HrUy9KlbhK_mXcpZvuEWbb8NJm3Cvnci–_WI_1K5YCbESQw80DtoiNPaXSwCbwQjb9-iZW3AzA9RbNVlqa6fO3zlZFJ-79X9U0Hw