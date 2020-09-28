Greek social media explodes against Foreign Ministry’s “weak” position on Karabakh – Greek City Times

The Greek government, that has decried Europe’s and NATO’s “equal distance” between Greece and Turkey in the East Mediterranean, has gone on to do the same with today’s clashes between the de facto independent Armenian Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Greek City Times reports that

With Azerbaijan’s launching an offensive against Armenian forces in Artsakh, the Greek government has given an “equal distance” response to the clashes, said the source, recalling the Greek Foreign Ministry comments on the recent developments in Karabakh.

The source reminds that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed strong support for Greece last month when Turkey violated their maritime space and continental shelves.

Although Armenia strongly backed Greece and Cyprus against Turkish aggression and the Azerbaijani dictator unequivocally told the Greek Ambassador that his country supports Turkey in the East Mediterranean, the Greek Foreign Ministry has still decided to take an “equal distance approach,” that it begrudges the EU and NATO doing to Greece, with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It is noted that Greece social media users have been outraged and highlighted this hypocrisy on Twitter, with the original Tweet receiving more comments and retweets with comments, then actual likes and retweets.

Babis Kalligosfyris wrote “there is a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Ministry is flying a kite instead of taking the side of Armenia, even verbally. We are talking about dangerous people.”

Dennis Kassavetis wrote “Read an announcement … then it will be our fault that we lost confidence in our foreign policy.”

George Karadimos highlighted “After this embarrassing statement, we have all understood what will follow in the exploratory with Turkey. What Merkel says.”

In fact, of all the comments and retweets accumulated, not a single one was in support of the Greek Foreign Ministry’s statement, added the source.

