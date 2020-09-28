Elective Medical Care Suspended in Armenia

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, earlier today, September 28, 2020 tweeted that all elective medical care will be suspended in Armenia per his decree to enable proper urgent care for wounded military and civilians from Artsakh. Only emergency and urgent care for other citizens will be allowed. Later, Torosyan traveled to the capital of Artsakh, Stepanakert and met with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, State Minister Grigori Martirosyan and Health Minister Ararat Ohanjanyan and discussed matters of organizing necessary medical care. Torosyan noted that more than 100 wounded servicemen and civilians were transferred to hospitals in Yerevan since the start of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Source EVN Report