Artsakh military death toll climbs to 59 in Azerbaijani attack

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of fallen Armenian troops in the Azeri attack has reached 59 as the Artsakh Defense Army released the names of 28 servicemen that were killed in action.

It had earlier reported 31 deaths.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

