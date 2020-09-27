Turkish broadcasters started live-streaming from scenes of military actions moments after the Azerbaijani attack

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched large-scale air and artillery strikes to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure.

Moments after the Azerbaijani offensive in direction of Artsakh, Turkish and Azerbaijani broadcasting media shared reportages from the scene of military actions. This comes to prove that the attack was planned in advance and closely coordinated with Turkey, including in the information front. The Turkish state broadcaster TRT secured live-streaming of the military activities moments after the attack was launched.

Information expert Samvel Martirosyan reports that almost all social media are blocked in Azerbaijan, including Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp, TikTok. Only Twitter works smoothly, as it is used to spread anti-Armenian propaganda of the Aliyev regime abroad.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/27/Turkish-broadcaster-Azerbaijani-attack/2368083