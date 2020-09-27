Pashinyan calls National Security Council meeting, considers declaring martial law

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to chair a National Security Council meeting. As the PM informed on Facebook, following the NSC meeting, the Cabinet will discuss declaring martial law and partial mobilization across the country as the fights continue across the entire length of Artsakh contact line.

“Stay ready for the protection of our sacred Motherland, Proud and Victorious Nation!” Pashinyan wrote.

To remind, in the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched large-scale air and artillery strikes to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure. According to initial data, several civilians have been killed in Azerbaijani attacks.

Earlier, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan imposed martial law. “We started mobilizing all citizens above the age of 18. Martial law is declared in the country,” he said.

