Ombudsman: Artsakh civilians killed in Azerbaijani attack

There are casualties among the civilian population of Artsakh as a result of the massive Azerbaijani offensives, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Artak Beglaryan said in a statement on Sunday.

“In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched large-scale air and artillery strikes to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure, including capital Stepanakert. There are civilian casualties and destructions.

“The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law. The Ombudsman calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh,” the statement reads.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/27/ombudsman-Artsakh/2368013