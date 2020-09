Names of deceased Armenian servicemen announced

The Armenian Unified Information Center has announced the names of the soldiers killed while thwarting Azerbaijani aggression, including the following:

Hasmik Arzumanyan (born in 1985)

Lernik Vardanyan (born in 1978)

Gyorgi Minasyan (born in 1979)

Hovik Khachatryan (born in 1990)

Ashot Mnatsakanyan (born in 1979)

Agsen Harutyunyan (born in 1997)

Arsen Mardiyan (1999)

Ruben Galstyan (born in 2000)

Davit Torosyan (born in 2001)

Taron Filiposyan (born in 2000)

Mayis Grigoryan (born in 2001)

Garnik Khlghatyan (born in 2001)

Erik Sahakyan (born in 2001)

Karen Margaryan (born in 2000)

Davit Ohanyan (born in 2000)

Vrezh Barseghyan (born in 2001)

We express condolences to the families of the victims and share the grief.

