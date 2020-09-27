Kim Kardashian calls to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, cut off US military aid – Public Radio of Armenia

Reality Star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to educate millions of her followers on the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“Armenians in Arstakh have been attacked. We are praying brave men & women risking their lives to protect Artsakh & Armenia. The news is misleading and these are not “clashes.” Kardashan tweeted.

Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to #Azerbaijan being used against Armenians & warn #Turkey to stop sending arms & fighters to Baku 🙏🏼🇦🇲✊🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

“Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan and the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them. Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda,”she added.

Kardashian urges her followers to call on White House and Congress to condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh

“We need international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy,” she notes.

“Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to Azerbaijan being used against Armenians and warn Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Baku,” she said in a separate tweet.

