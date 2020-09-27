His Holiness Garegin II, PM Pashinyan discuss Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh over phone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, who is in Italy on a patriarchal visit, today had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II and PM Pashinyan discussed the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact caused by the Azerbaijani aggression. His Holiness Garegin II highlighted the importance of uniting the potential of all Armenians.

The Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his support to the Armenian authorities, highlighting the importance of joint efforts and unity for protecting Artsakh and its borders.

As earlier was reported His Holiness Garegin II cancelled his trip in Italy and returns to Armenia.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

