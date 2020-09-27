DEVELOPING: Artsakh Under Attack: Azerbaijan Launches Airstrikes on Civilian Targets

Civilian deaths and casualties reported

Armenia and Artsakh declare martial law

Azerbaijani forces on Sunday morning launched airstrikes against civilian targets in Artsakh, including Stepanakert beginning Sunday morning local time.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson confirmed that in the early morning hours of Sunday artillery attacks were launched along the entire border separating Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“Peaceful settlements are also being bombarded, including the capital city of Stepanakert. We advise the population to seek shelter. At the same time, we announce that our response will be proportionate and the entire responsibility of the situation falls on Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership and personally Ilham Aliyev,” said Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan.

“At this moment there are dozens of wounded among the civilian population. The enemy mostly hit with artillery and at civilian settlements. Regrettably we also have two deaths, a woman and a child,” Poghosyan said.

Harutyunyan declared martial law and universal mobilization.

“I declared martial law and universal mobilization of people aged above 18. We have numerously said that we oppose war but we are ready for war. No one loves and favors peace as much as we do. We did not want war, this war was forced upon us, and we are obliged to defend our country and families. The entire responsibility for the escalation falls on Azerbaijani’s military-political government. Personally President Aliyev of Azerbaijan will be accountable for the potential humanitarian disaster in the region,” Harutyunyan said.

If it is war #Azerbaijan wants, then war is what they are going to get. pic.twitter.com/J4UOHk3qjl — Arayik Harutyunyan | Artsakh President (@Pres_Artsakh) September 27, 2020

Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday released video of Artsakh defense army destroying Azerbaijani tanks and heavy artillery.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Azerbaijan has lost 14 drones, 2 helicopters, and an unspecified number of armored equipment amid attack on Artsakh.

“The enemy is launching attacks in different parts of the frontline using air force, UAVs, armored equipment and artillery. The vanguard units of the Defense Army are successfully repelling all enemy attacks. According to updated information the Azerbaijani military has lost two helicopters, 14 UAVs, and it also has loses of armored equipment. The battles continue,” the Artsakh defense ministry said.

The swift coverage of the attacks by the Turkish and Azerbaijani media signal that this latest attack was pre-meditated, Armenia’s Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said Sundya.

“Anyone having an elementary knowledge about the military will state that it takes weeks to plan a counterattack operation. Minutes after the official reports on the escalation the Azerbaijani and Turkish news media are reporting from the frontline, which also shows that Azerbaijan’s provocation was pre-planned,” said Stepanyan.

Artsakh Human Rights Defender, Artak Beglarian, confirmed that and woman and her child are among the civilian fatalities during Sunday’s attack.

“There are fatalities and wounded among the civilian population as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardment. Two people are dead in the Martuni region – a woman and a child, two others are wounded. Schools were also bombarded, including in the city of Stepanakert. There are massive damages to civilian infrastructure in many settlements,” he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan vowed to respond to Azerbaijan’s egregious breach of the ceasefire and has called an emergency session of the National Security Council.

“Nothing, nothing, not a single thing will make us take a step back from the path of defending the Artsakh people’s freedom and rights. Long live the Republic of Artsakh. Long live the heroic people of Artsakh. Glory to the Armenian army,” Pashinyan said in social media post.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

“According to existing information the situation at the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone abruptly escalated. Intensive fire is taking place from both sides at the entire length of the line of contact. Reports on casualties are coming in. We call on the sides to immediately stop the fire and start negotiations to stabilize the situation,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

This is a developing story.

Asbarez