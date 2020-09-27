Azerbaijani army is using the Turkish manufactured Bayraktar TB2 drone, that is equipped with Canadian manufactured target acquisition sensors

BREAKING: Troubling reports have surfaced that the Azerbaijani army is using the Turkish manufactured Bayraktar TB2 drone, that is equipped with Canadian manufactured target acquisition sensors. These sensors recently received an exemption from Global Affairs Canada, despite the ongoing so-called arms embargo on Turkey. NOW THEY’RE BEING USED TO KILL INNOCENT #ARMENIANS IN ARTSAKH. This is absolutely abhorrent and unacceptable. The #Canadian government must give answers, immediately stop these sales and unequivocally condemn #Azerbaijan‘s attack against #Artsakh.More here: https://twitter.com/clashreport/status/1310184025911365632

Armenian National Committee of Canada

