Azerbaijan suffers nearly 200 human losses – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its own aggression against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed.

He reminded that the military operations mainly take place in the northern and southern directions of Artsakh.

‘’The clashes continue at this moment. According to verified information the adversary has suffered serious losses, nearly 200 human losses, nearly 3 dozens of armored vehicles, nearly 2 dozens of UAVs and other military equipment’’, Hovhannisyan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1029117/