Artsakh President declares martial law and mobilization for groups above 18

Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan stated that an urgent session of the Artsakh NA has been convened during which he declared martial law and mobilization for the groups above 18.

“We have many times stated that we are not for war but we are prepared for it. There is no one more peace loving than we, no one that is for peace than we. We did not want war, this is an imposed war and we are obliged to defend our homeland and families,” the president said, adding that the Azerbaijani military political leadership bears the whole responsibility.

“Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev will personally answer for the humanitarian disaster in the region,” Harutyunyan said.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/09/27/marital-law/1746523