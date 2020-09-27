Armenian community leader: Did Greece forget the support we gave against Turkey in the East Mediterranean?

Paul Antonopoulos

With Armenians and Azerbaijanis battling today in the region of Artsakh, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shown a complete unwillingness to give vocal support to Armenia despite the latter last month expressing uncategorical support of Greece against Turkey in the East Mediterranean.

The Greek Foreign Ministry’s statement saw much anger from Greek social media users because of its timidness and unwillingness to openly support Armenia, as reported by Greek City Times.

This was noted by a top leader of the Armenian community in Europe.

Kaspar Karampetian, President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy and Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Europe, did not shy away from expressing his disappointing with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs response to today’s conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a tweet written in Greek, Karampetian correctly highlighted the three way relationship between Greece, Cyprus and Armenia and other factors.

“Gentlemen and ladies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, your announcement is a shame for Greece. Do you forget the tripartite relationship between Cyprus, Greece, Armenia? Do you forget the direct support of Armenia in the recent crisis with Turkey? Do you forget Aliyev’s insult to our Ambassador?”

Ανακοίνωση ΥΠΕΞ σχετικά με τις εξελίξεις στο Ναγκόρνο-Καραμπάχ



Διαβάστε ➡️https://t.co/TowRLU5kHc — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) September 27, 2020

At the beginning of this month, Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev told the newly appointed Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nikolaos Piperigos, that “we support them [Turkey] on all issues, including the issue of intelligence in the Eastern Mediterranean.”.

“I can tell you, and it is no secret, that Turkey is not only our friend and partner, but also a brotherly country for us. Without any hesitation whatsoever, we support Turkey and will support it under any circumstances,” the Azerbaijani dictator added.

It is also recalled that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed strong support for Greece last month when Turkey violated their maritime space and continental shelves.

“Held phone calls with [Greek Foreign Minister] Nikos Dendias and [Cypriot Foreign Minister] Nikos Christodulides. Exchanged view on latest developments in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s destabilizing and provocative policies in neighboring regions. Reiterated Armenia’s support and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus,” Mnatsakanyan wrote on August 15.

This morning Azerbaijan launched an assault on the historically Armenian region of Artsakh.

Turkey only days ago was exposed transferring Syrian jihadists to Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenians, as reported by Greek City Times.

