The world premiere of Jivan Avetisyan’s “Gate to Heaven” to take place in Moscow

The world premiere of “Gate to Heaven” by Jivan Avetisyan will take place at the Moscow International Film Festival on October 1-8, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reports.

The film will be screened as a part of its official non-competition program, the source said.

The Centre has shared an interesting in-depth conversation with a film director Jivan Avetisyan, whose films have won many international awards and are favored not only in Armenia but also abroad.

To note, “Gate to Heaven” centers on Robert Stenvall, a European journalist, who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the April Four-Day war. During his time in Artsakh, Stenvall meets Sophia Martirosyan a young Opera singer and daughter of a missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan whom Robert left behind in captivity in the village during the fall of Talish in 1992. The film features Tatiana Spivakova, Sos Janibekyan, and Naira Zakaryan in lead roles and its Armenian and Artsakh premiere took place in 2019.

“Gate to Heaven” is a co-production of Armenia, Lithuania. Finland, and France.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/25/Jivan-Avetisyan/2366700