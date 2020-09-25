Newspaper: Armenia to have good news on EU visa liberalization once pandemic is over?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On September 28, the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly will hold a sitting, during which it will discuss the process of implementation of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, the chairman of the Standing Committee on European Integration, Arman Yeghoyan, said that the ratification process of the agreement is nearing completion at the moment.

“At the moment, there is only one [EU-member country] country left that has not yet ratified the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. That country is Portugal, but the agreement is already in the parliament of that country, it is on the agenda, I believe the ratification will take place by the end of the year,” Yeghoyan noted.

However, in parallel to that, the issue of visa liberalization [with the EU] remains pending, whose reason is the coronavirus pandemic, too. “As of last year, we had disagreements by 1-2 partner countries, and we are working in that direction, taking into account the general change in connection with the pandemic which, I believe, will have a general impact on the policy on the management of migration flows. But I believe we will have good news once the pandemic is over,” he added.

