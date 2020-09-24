US-based SADA Systems Planning to Establish a Global Center for Technology Solutions in Armenia

YEREVAN — The US-based SADA Systems tech company is planning to establish a Global Center for Technology Solutions in Yerevan.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Armenian High-Tech Minister Hakob Arshakyan and SADA Systems founder Hovik Safoian.

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions.

The Minister stressed the importance of establishing such a center in Armenia and the need for clear mechanisms for the inflow of talent, noting that the ministry’s global programs and emerging infrastructure are aimed at this important goal.

Touching upon the content and strategy of the ministry’s programs, Hakob Arshakyan said all their projects are human-centered, everything is done to create a new company, generate new ideas, transfer the experience of the Diaspora-Armenians to the Armenian entrepreneurs, establish ties and create the best eco environment for the creative people.

Hovik Safoian noted, in turn, that the best investment will be the establishment of a new enterprise on the spot, which will include technical-engineering, professional, management services, support, application development, will be called to identify and train talents.

“This seems is a fresh air, a new approach that didn’t exist before, the government is showing that Armenia is not a country for making a charity, but a center for creating new companies and opportunity with mutually beneficial partnership”, Safoian said. “It’s very important for the SADA Systems to have a presence here, educate talents and experts. The task is not easy, but is achievable”, he noted, adding that their programs are long-term and prospective.

https://massispost.com/2020/09/us-based-sada-systems-planning-to-establish-a-global-center-for-technology-solutions-in-armenia/