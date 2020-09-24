Ararat-Armenia Advances to UEFA Europa League Playoffs Stage

YEREVAN — In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Ararat-Armenia hosted Slovenian Celje in Yerevan and won 1-0 thanks to an extra time goal scored by Ukrainian defender Serhiy Vakulenko in the 111th minute.

With this victory “Ararat-Armenia” repeated the result of the previous year, advancing to the play-off round of the European Championship where they will faceoff with Crvena Zvezda of Serbia on October 1.

