Russia’s Putin awards three doctors of Armenian descent for great contribution to coronavirus fight

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on honoring three doctors of Armenian origin with special awards for their great contribution to combating the coronavirus infection and self-sacrificing work when fulfilling their professional duty.

In a decree, the Russian president honored Director of the Medical Scientific and Educational Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Medicine, urologist Aramayis Kamalov with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Davit Hasratyan, the head of a department at the Medical Scientific and Educational Center, was presented with Pirogov Order.

Deputy Director of the Medical Scientific and Educational Center at Moscow State University, Zhanna Hakobyan, was awarded with the Honored Health Worker of Russia title.

The decrees are published on publication.pravo.gov.ru website.

