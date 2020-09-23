Kim Kardashian models a Balmain face mask as she graces Instagram in an ensemble specially curated by the French luxury brand’s creative director

Kim Kardashian has been doing her best to hold her family together amid husband Kanye West’s ongoing mental health struggles and frequent Twitter firestorms.

But the 39-year-old KKW Beauty took her mind off the chaos by slipping into a head-to-toe Balmain ensemble personally sent to her by the French luxury brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

“Balmain Barbie,” wrote Kardashian as she modeled the high fashion fit for her 185million Instagram followers on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reports.

Before trying the outfit on for size, Kim gave her fans a closer look at the various pieces she was generously gifted.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/09/23/kardashian-balmain/3403390