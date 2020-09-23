Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev, Head of the Bulgarian Community of Constantinople, and congratulated him on obtaining a Master’s degree in Orthodox Theology from the Department of Theology at Plovdiv University.
Also, the Ecumenical Patriarch held meetings with:
- The Ambassador of Slovenia in Ankara Primož Šeligo
- The Ambassador of North Macedonia in Ankara Goran Taskovski
- The Consul General of Belgium in Constantinople Serge Dickschen
- The Consul General of Switzerland in Constantinople Julien Thöni
- George Gaitanis, Consul of Greece in Constantinople, accompanied by his family, on the occasion of his departure after his transfer to Copenhagen
- Serdar Korucu, author from Constantinople
- Nikolaos Emirzas, executive of the Office of the Commercial Attache of the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople
https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-held-a-series-of-meetings/?fbclid=IwAR3kGc5Q9GtXMSPzJLNchh4RdMmbnKgX0_CaP7XxVf_DKrkZDLAe24GeCgk
İlk yorum yapan siz olun