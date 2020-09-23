Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a series of meetings

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev, Head of the Bulgarian Community of Constantinople, and congratulated him on obtaining a Master’s degree in Orthodox Theology from the Department of Theology at Plovdiv University.

Also, the Ecumenical Patriarch held meetings with:

The Ambassador of Slovenia in Ankara Primož Šeligo

The Ambassador of North Macedonia in Ankara Goran Taskovski

The Consul General of Belgium in Constantinople Serge Dickschen

The Consul General of Switzerland in Constantinople Julien Thöni

George Gaitanis, Consul of Greece in Constantinople, accompanied by his family, on the occasion of his departure after his transfer to Copenhagen

Serdar Korucu, author from Constantinople

Nikolaos Emirzas, executive of the Office of the Commercial Attache of the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople

