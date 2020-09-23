 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a series of meetings

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev, Head of the Bulgarian Community of Constantinople, and congratulated him on obtaining a Master’s degree in Orthodox Theology from the Department of Theology at Plovdiv University.

Also, the Ecumenical Patriarch held meetings with:

  • The Ambassador of Slovenia in Ankara Primož Šeligo
  • The Ambassador of North Macedonia in Ankara Goran Taskovski
  • The Consul General of Belgium in Constantinople Serge Dickschen
  • The Consul General of Switzerland in Constantinople Julien Thöni
  • George Gaitanis, Consul of Greece in Constantinople, accompanied by his family, on the occasion of his departure after his transfer to Copenhagen
  • Serdar Korucu, author from Constantinople
  • Nikolaos Emirzas, executive of the Office of the Commercial Attache of the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-held-a-series-of-meetings/?fbclid=IwAR3kGc5Q9GtXMSPzJLNchh4RdMmbnKgX0_CaP7XxVf_DKrkZDLAe24GeCgk

