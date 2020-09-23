Bared Maronian’s Latest Film to Kick Off Canadian Film Festival

Cultural Impact Foundation announced that its first project, “Bloodless: The Path to Democracy,” directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Bared Maronian, about the pivotal events that led to Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, has been named the Indiedance Film Festival 2020 Best Producer and Best Documentary Feature.

“Bloodless” is also a Vitruvian Award winner at the 2020 Davinci International Film Festival.

“Bloodless” is quickly gaining recognition and interest in the global film community. The next film festival that will be featuring “Bloodless,” albeit virtually for health precautions, is The Lunenburg Doc Fest, Nova Scotia, Canada, as the Opening Night Film on Thursday, September 24 (6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST). Lunenburg is a prominent festival that can qualify Bloodless in Canada’s most prestigious film awards.

CIF is inviting interested individuals to take part in the virtual showing of Bloodless at the Lunenburg Doc Fest, that’s available in Canada and the US. With each ticket purchase at the price of $5., the viewer will have an opportunity to vote for “Bloodless” for an audience award. A Q & A with Bared Maronian will follow the screening.

Purchase tickets to the Lunenburg Doc Fest by clicking on Pre-Order Now button. Please note that this is a live, one time streaming, however, ticket holders will have three hours to complete watching the film.

http://asbarez.com/196974/bared-maronians-latest-film-to-kick-off-canadian-film-festival/