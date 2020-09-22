Turkey warns Armenia ‘stop playing with fire’

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Monday warned Armenia what it said ‘against playing with fire’ after an Azerbaijani soldier died during the cross-border attack.

The ministry accused in tweet Armenia for violating the ceasefire on the border and allegedly killed an Azerbaijan soldier.



It also wished Allah’s mercy upon the martyred soldier and conveyed condolences to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet also shared support for Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/22/Turkey-Armenia/2364787