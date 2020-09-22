Red Cross representatives visit Armenia citizens detained in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the Armenian citizens, including Armenian army officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, who are detained in Azerbaijan. Zara Amatuni, head of communication programs at the ICRC Armenia office, said this in a conversation with Armenpress.

“During the visit, the representatives of the Red Cross have checked the conditions of their detention, were informed about their health condition, gave an opportunity to contact their families,” Amatuni said.

https://news.am/eng/news/603445.html