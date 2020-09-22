Number of iconic buildings and statues around the world lit up with Armenia flag

On the occasion of the Independence Day of Republic of Armenia celebrated on September 21, number of world-known statues and buildings were lit up with Armenian tricolor.



In celebration of the Independence, on September 21, Niagara Falls were lit up with the colors of the Armenian flag. The initiative is organized by the Embassy of Armenia to Canada.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was also lit up with the colors of the Armenian flag to mark the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

Abu Dhabi skyscraper, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up in colors of Armenian flag

Jack House – one of the tallest buildings in downtown Kyiv – lit up in the colors of the Armenian tricolor.

Jack House – one of the tallest buildings in downtown Kyiv – lit up in the colors of the Armenian tricolor.

Kazakhstan, Nur Sultan

Yekaterinburg, Russia

