Ecumenical Patriarch’s message of support for those affected by deadly bad weather due to Cyclone Ianos

In a message, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expresses his sympathy and support for those affected by the deadly bad weather due to Cyclone Ianos in Greece.

“May God rest the souls of our fellow human beings who have lost their lives and give strength to their relatives and all the victims,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew who, on this occasion, reminds us of the need to protect the environment.

Such weather phenomena “are the visible result of climate change as a consequence of disrespectful human intervention in the environment,” pointed out the Ecumenical Patriarch and stressed that “we all must understand what is happening and change our attitude towards nature, whose flagship is the human being.”

Read the full message of the Ecumenical Patriarch:

“We express the sympathy and support of the Mother Church to the long-suffering residents of all areas of Greece who were affected by the adverse climatic events of the previous days, with three fellow human beings losing their lives and one missing. We are all shocked to see the desperate situation of the biblical catastrophe in areas of Karditsa and Lamia, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Lefkada and Ithaki, and other areas of Greece that were “wounded” by the deadly bad weather. We intensify and join our prayers with those of our brothers, the local Metropolitans, and all those affected by the deadly weather in these difficult times. May God rest the souls of our fellow human beings who lost their lives and give strength to their relatives and all those affected. We hope that our Lord will strengthen the competent state and local authorities to deal with the situation caused by the Mediterranean cyclone “Ianos,” and support and alleviate all those who are suffering. However, we would like to point out once again that such extreme weather phenomena, as well as those that recently hit Evia, should remind us, in the most revealing and dramatic way, of the need to respect and protect the natural environment. It is evident that they are the visible result of climate change as a consequence of disrespectful human intervention in the environment. We must all understand what is happening and change our attitude towards nature, the flagship of which is the human being. Everything we do somewhere on the planet, in our common home, has an impact everywhere on all our fellow human beings. By respecting the environment, we protect our lives and ensure a better future for future generations.”

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarchs-message-of-support-for-those-affected-by-deadly-bad-weather-due-to-cyclone-ianos/?fbclid=IwAR39Qtwj44ppQ6DGi6HNMW33LKxYPHoSsafx45djPqVj2cEJcJbUejEJeQ4