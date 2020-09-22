30m-long flag of Armenia unfurled in Ukraine

The “Urartun” Armenian NGO held a festive event at the cultural and recreation municipal park in Poltava, Ukraine, on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day anniversary, Analitika.ua reported.

Also, representatives of the Armenian diaspora unfurled a 30m-long national flag of Armenia.

A concert was also held.

