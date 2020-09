Washington mayor proclaims September 21 as Armenian Independence Day

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed September 21 as Armenian Independence Day, the Armenian Embassy to the US said in a Facebook post on Monday, sharing a statement of the mayor.

“We express our gratitude to Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser for proclaiming September 21 in Washington as ‘Armenian Independence Day’,” the embassy said.

