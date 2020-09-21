Tragedy in Azerbaijan: Colors of Armenian national flag ‘detected’ in school textbooks

A serious tragedy is being played out in Azerbaijan after the colors of the Armenian national flag were ‘detected’ in school textbooks.

In response to the commotion on social networks, the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan deemed it necessary to refute the possibility of a tragedy. The ministry told APA that the colors of the Armenian national flag can’t be detected in any school textbook or other book, as posted on social networks. “All books are considered publishing products, and censure over materials to be published isn’t allowed during preparation of the particular materials, in accordance with the legislation. The client of a publishing product can be any legal or natural person,” the statement of the Ministry of Education reads.

The colors of the national flag of Armenia are red, blue and orange, and it is hard to picture a children’s textbook without those colors.

Earlier, a video showing Azerbaijani kindergarten teachers teaching children to hate Armenians was posted on the Internet.

