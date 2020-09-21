Solemn procession held at Khor Virap Monastery

The Guard of Honor has made a solemn procession on Monday, September 21, at Khor Virap monastery complex—and in honor of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Khor Virap Monastery is the symbol of Armenian Christianity. It was here that St. Gregory the Illuminator had suffered for many years underground.

