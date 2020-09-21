PM Pashinyan introduces Armenia’s transformation strategy on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is introducing Armenia’s transformation strategy – the pan-Armenian agenda directed for Armenia’s development by 2050.

The PM is presenting the strategy in the Matenadaran on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Firstly, Pashinyan proposed to look at today’s reality through the eyes of 30 years ago. “Did we then have an idea how we would imagine Armenia in 2020? Unfortunately, I must record that no such strategy existed in our reality, at least at the state level”, he said. “The 30 years strategy of Armenia’s transformation is very important for us, in order to understand what we want, where we move on and how we imagine our Armenia in 2050”.

He highlighted the fact that the strategy must have a practical significance.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

