Catholicos of All Armenians: Achievements of the years of independence strengthen us

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day anniversary.

“About three decades ago, our people, with the blessing of the Lord, brought to fruition their age-old desire to re-establish the independent state, and devoted themselves with a hopeful heart to the creation of their free, new life.

The bright meaning of Independence Day is an invitation to the children of my nation to re-evaluate the difficult path they have taken, to remain steadfast in their aspiration and devotion to live and create freely, to develop our statehood.

Today, dear ones, in spite of all the difficulties, we are strengthened by the achievements and accomplishments of the years of independence and the love for the homeland manifested by our people, which became a heroic deed within our borders, dedication in schools, fruitful efforts in the fields of art and science,” the Catholicos’ congratulatory message reads in part.

