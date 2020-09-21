Armenia’s Pashinyan eyes at least 5 million population, 1,5 million new jobs by 2050

Armenia’s population should grow to at least 5 million and 1,5 million new jobs should be created in the country by 2050, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Matenadaran on Monday, unveiling the strategy of Armenia’s transformation in the next 30 years.

The premier attached importance to good education and work as a tool to stamp out poverty in the country.

In Pashinyan’s words, the strategy eyes a seven-fold increase of the average salary and a 20-fold GDP growth.

He announced that by 2050 Armenia plans to have the most powerful army in the world per capita and one of the 10 most efficient intelligence services in the world.

Noting that one of the main goals will be to make leaning a national way of life, the prime minister said at least 3 Armenian universities should make it to the list of top 200 universities in the world. Also, he stressed the importance of turning Armenia into an industrial country.

In this regard, it is planned to have at least 5 technological companies worth $10 billion and more and at least 10,000 working startups, he said.

Achieving 25 Olympic gold medals, making the Armenian football team a world or European medalist, getting an individual world chess champion and attracting 15 million tourists to the country are also among Armenia’s strategic goals by 2050.

Pashinyan highlighted the national security strategy which lists the national values.

According to the premier, the first value is the Armenian statehood, which allows Armenians to make decisions about their own destiny, the second is the education, the next key value is the individual, as the individual is the only entity that forms a family, a society, people and a state.

The fourth value, according to Pashinyan, is work.

“Our national goals are based on these national ideas. The first of these goals is the eternity of the Armenian statehood. The next is the evaluation of an Armenian citizen. After all, what is statehood for? It is to ensure the welfare, security, freedom and happiness of Armenian citizens,” the prime minister said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/09/21/Pashinyan-transformation-stategy/2364359