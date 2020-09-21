Armenia marks the 29th anniversary of Independence

The Republic of Armenia marks the 29th anniversary of Independence on September 21.The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Supreme Council of Armenia on August 23, 1990. Under the declaration, Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic was renamed the Republic of Armenia.

A referendum on secession from the USSR and the establishment of independent statehood was held on September 21, 1991. 94.9% of the Armenian citizens voted for independence.

Declaration of the Independence.

“The Supreme Council of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic expressing the united will of the Armenian people; Aware of its historic responsibility for the destiny of the Armenian people engaged in the realization of the aspirations of all Armenians and the restoration of historical justice;

Proceeding from the principles of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the generally recognized norms of international law; exercising the right of nations to free self-determination;

Based on the December 1, 1989, joint decision of the Armenian SSR Supreme Council and the Artsakh National Council on the “Reunification of the Armenian SSR and the Mountainous Region of Karabakh;” developing the democratic traditions of the independent Republic of Armenia established on May 28, 1918, declares.

The beginning of the process of establishing of independent statehood positioning the question of the creation of a democratic society based on the rule of law,” reads part of the declaration.

The defense ministry reports that to mark the holiday the military pilots of the Armed Forces will conduct demonstrative flights above Yerevan.

