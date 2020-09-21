Armenia health workers fighting COVID-19 honored with Hero of Our Time special award

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic were honored with the special prize of the Hero of Our Time Award ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day.

Medics from all 20 medical centers involved were awarded.

The award was presented by Petros Petrosyan, a man who survived COVID-19.

St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital’s COVID-19 clinic director Sargis Ghazaryan accepted the prize on behalf of the health workers, and thanked for appreciating their work.

The Hero of Our Time Award is homage to the citizen of Armenia, honoring their selfless and diligent activities and achievements in different areas.

This year, organizers added two new awards for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and for the troops for their heroic actions in defending the country during the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in July 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

