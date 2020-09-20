Veteran ARF Member, Activist and Benefactor Manas Boujikian Passes Away

It is with great sorrow that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announces the passing of veteran ARF member, dedicated activist and generous benefactor Unger Manas Boujikian, who died on Friday, September 18.

Unger Boujikian’s contributions to the ARF, the community and the Armenian Cause are innumerable. He was a founding member of the Armenian Cultural Foundation, a political activist, whose vision led to the organization of the Armenian National Committee of America as we know it today. His generosity spanned the gamut of community advancement, from education institutions, to cultural organizations and efforts to advance the national aspirations of the Armenian people. He was a decades-long supporter and benefactor of Asbarez.

On behalf of all its members, the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee offers its condolences to Unger Boujikian’s family and relatives.

